Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Telos has a market capitalization of $112.13 million and $3.34 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

