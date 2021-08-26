Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.48.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

