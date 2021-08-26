Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $475.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.48.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $390.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.99.
In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
