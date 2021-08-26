TEMCO Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $19.34 million and $3.36 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

