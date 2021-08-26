Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $22.35

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.35, but opened at $23.29. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TNYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

