Tendies Price Reaches $0.0779 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Tendies has a market cap of $584,220.07 and approximately $82,000.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,714 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,714 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

