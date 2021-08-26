TENT (TENT) Achieves Market Cap of $594,090.08

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $594,090.08 and $188.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00135598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00170757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002244 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,223,360 coins and its circulating supply is 38,146,268 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

