Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

NYSE TDC opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

