Terra 1-Day Volume Tops $975.32 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $10.99 billion and approximately $975.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $27.22 or 0.00057890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,500,339 coins and its circulating supply is 403,795,430 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.