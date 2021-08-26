Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $615,219.45 and $149.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.81 or 0.01312254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00333932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00160399 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002994 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

