Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Terreno Realty worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

