Tether Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.09 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion and approximately $78.09 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 67,433,668,096 coins and its circulating supply is 65,511,633,976 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.