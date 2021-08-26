Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.97. 178,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

