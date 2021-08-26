Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,251. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

