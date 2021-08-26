TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 92.8% in August

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the July 29th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

