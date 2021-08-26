TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Down 92.8% in August

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the July 29th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TSPG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile
