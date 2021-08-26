Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Stock Price Down 33%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)’s stock price was down 33% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82.

About Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF)

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

