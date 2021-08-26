The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

AAN stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $899.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.81.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

