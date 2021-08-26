The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

