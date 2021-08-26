The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The AZEK by 23.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The AZEK by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after buying an additional 976,603 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 809,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,580. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -527.93 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

