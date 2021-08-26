The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Reduced by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

