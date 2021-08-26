The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after buying an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after buying an additional 2,901,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.