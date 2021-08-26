The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.66. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 30,616 shares trading hands.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.