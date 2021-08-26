The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,514,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

