The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,361 shares of company stock valued at $40,190,232 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.