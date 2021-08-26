The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after buying an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after buying an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. 16,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

