The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

