The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Cut by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 10,320,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

