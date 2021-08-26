The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 192,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

