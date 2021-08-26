The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,807 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 141,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 10,323,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.



The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

