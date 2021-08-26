The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 201,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 93.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.9% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.07 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $241.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.