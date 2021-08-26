The Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO opened at $446.74 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $301.85 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

