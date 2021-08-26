The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after buying an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

DSGX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 35,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

