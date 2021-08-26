The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

