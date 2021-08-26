The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The Gap updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Shares of GPS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,629,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685 over the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPS shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

