The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.68.

GPS traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,957,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 over the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

