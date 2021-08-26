The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.The Gap also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 13,629,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Gap has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.68.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

