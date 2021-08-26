The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Neutral

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GMALY remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

