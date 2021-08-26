The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Neutral

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS GMALY remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
