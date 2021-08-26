The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.97. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hershey by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 83,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.