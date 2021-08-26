The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $322.04. 75,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.16. The stock has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

