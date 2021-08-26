The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

