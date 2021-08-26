The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

NYSE:SJM opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

