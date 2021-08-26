The Marcus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 943 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MCS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.92.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.