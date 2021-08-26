The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

