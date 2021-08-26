The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $20,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.17. 206,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

