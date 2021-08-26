The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,325 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in The Progressive by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 837,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,096,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.