The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. decreased their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.