The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several analysts have commented on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $48,908.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,426.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,134. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 17,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,627. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. The RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.