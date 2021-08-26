The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider David Grant Buys 2,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider David Grant bought 2,000 shares of The Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.00 ($8,085.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63.

Get The Reject Shop alerts:

The Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.