The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider David Grant Buys 2,000 Shares

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) insider David Grant bought 2,000 shares of The Reject Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.66 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,320.00 ($8,085.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.63.
The Reject Shop Company Profile
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for The Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.