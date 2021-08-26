The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 7494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.