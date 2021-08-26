The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.96.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

