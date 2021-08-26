The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $327.96.
Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,257 shares of company stock worth $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE SHW opened at $302.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $309.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.
The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.
About The Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.