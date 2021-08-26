The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading 17.3% Higher

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN)’s stock price traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The firm has a market cap of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

